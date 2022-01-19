Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE SCL opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.06.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

