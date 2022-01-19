Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,700 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Navient were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

