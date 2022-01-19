Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit stock opened at GBX 461.16 ($6.29) on Wednesday. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.01. The firm has a market cap of £761.86 million and a P/E ratio of -56.24.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($133,278.76). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($12,007.10). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.