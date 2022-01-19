CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

