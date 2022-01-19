Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.