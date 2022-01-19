Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 872.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 199.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 732,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

