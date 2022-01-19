Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,978,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,655,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,063,000 after buying an additional 179,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

