Barclays PLC Buys 45,401 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Meritage Homes worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.