NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

