Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $16,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

