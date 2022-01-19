CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

