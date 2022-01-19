Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $292.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.72. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

