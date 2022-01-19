Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,085 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

