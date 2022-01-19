Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,442 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

