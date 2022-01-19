Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 73,769 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,769 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

