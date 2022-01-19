Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 113 ($1.54) to GBX 110 ($1.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.46. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.