Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 141.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $270,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 181.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

