Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,208 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,549,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

APLS opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

