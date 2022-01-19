O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $927.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

