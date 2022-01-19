Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Progress Software worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.