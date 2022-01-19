World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.