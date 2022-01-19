DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

