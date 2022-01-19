Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,406,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

