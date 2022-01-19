Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

