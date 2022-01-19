Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,029 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

