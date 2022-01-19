BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,852,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Rollins worth $595,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

