Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Certara also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -63.00. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $236,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,324,529 shares of company stock valued at $278,650,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Certara by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Certara by 139.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Certara by 17.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 230,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

