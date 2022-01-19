SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.57.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,890 shares of company stock worth $3,853,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

SGH stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global shares are set to split on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

