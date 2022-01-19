Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,276 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

