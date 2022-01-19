Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 900 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock opened at $234.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.46 and its 200 day moving average is $241.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.