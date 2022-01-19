Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

