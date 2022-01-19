Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.33. Titan Logix shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Titan Logix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

