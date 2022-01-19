Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rises By 23.6%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 174,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 10.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

