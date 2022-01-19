Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Expands By 23.5%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE JPS opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 225.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

