O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $359.73 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day moving average of $327.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

