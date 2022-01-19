O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 14,272 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 638.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of TRGP opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.