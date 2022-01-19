O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $889,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $233.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

