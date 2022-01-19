O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

