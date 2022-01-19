O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,222 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FinVolution Group worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 452,549 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 709,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 208,076 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

