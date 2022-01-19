O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 36,893 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,185.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 330,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,761 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRFS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.