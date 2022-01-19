Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 162.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 501.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,376,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

