Creative Planning Purchases 2,242 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $279.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.20.

