First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

