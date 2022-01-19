Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 21,300 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

