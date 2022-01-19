Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.76

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.76 and traded as low as C$19.57. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$19.57, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$452.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.75.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.87%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

