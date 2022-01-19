Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,016 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

