Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vicor worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vicor by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $52,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

