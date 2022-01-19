Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $298,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

FirstService stock opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

