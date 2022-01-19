Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.00. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

