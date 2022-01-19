Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 92,724 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92,724 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 163.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day moving average is $228.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

